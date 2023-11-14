Disney Releases Recording Footage of “Knowing What I Know Now” from “Wish”

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes clip from a recording session of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” from Wish.

What’s Happening:

Following the trajectory of past “Wish Wednesday” releases, today we have been given a preview of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” via in-the-booth footage of the cast recording the song.

The song features the voice talents of the Wish ensemble, including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, and more.

Tomorrow, as a part of “Wish Wednesday,” the entire song will be released on all major streaming platforms for listening.

Disney’s Wish is in theaters November 22nd.

More Wish News: