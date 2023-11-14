Disney Releases Recording Footage of “Knowing What I Know Now” from “Wish”

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes clip from a recording session of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” from Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Following the trajectory of past “Wish Wednesday” releases, today we have been given a preview of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” via in-the-booth footage of the cast recording the song.
- The song features the voice talents of the Wish ensemble, including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, and more.
- Tomorrow, as a part of “Wish Wednesday,” the entire song will be released on all major streaming platforms for listening.
- Disney’s Wish is in theaters November 22nd.
More Wish News:
- Asha From Disney's "Wish" Set To Make Disneyland Paris Debut
- Verizon Announces New AR Experience to Celebrate Disney’s “Wish”
- Photos / Video: Ariana DeBose Gives Surprise Performance of “This Wish” from “Wish” at Disneyland
- Photos: “Wish” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- More Dazzling and Playful "Wish" Apparel and Accessories Populate shopDisney
- Disney Celebrates the Premiere of “Wish” with Special Drone Show Over Hollywood
- Disney's "Wish" Takes Over Exterior Of Las Vegas Sphere
- "Wish" Valentino Bucket and Star Sipper Coming Soon to Disneyland and Walt Disney World
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Introduces Us To King Magnifico In New Clip From "Wish"
- New Song From Disney’s “Wish” To Be Added To Spaceship Earth “Beacons of Magic”