Disney Releases Recording Footage of “Knowing What I Know Now” from “Wish”

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes clip from a recording session of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” from Wish.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the trajectory of past “Wish Wednesday” releases, today we have been given a preview of the new song “Knowing What I Know Now” via in-the-booth footage of the cast recording the song.
  • The song features the voice talents of the Wish ensemble, including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, and more.

  • Tomorrow, as a part of “Wish Wednesday,” the entire song will be released on all major streaming platforms for listening.
  • Disney’s Wish is in theaters November 22nd.

