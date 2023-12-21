Carol Stein’s Grand Floridian Performance To Livestream On TikTok

Walt Disney World icon Carol Stein will be livestreaming her performance at the Grand Floridian tonight.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Legacy Award winner Carol Stein will be performing from the lobby of the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa tonight on Disney Parks’ TikTok.

Stein is a pianist who has worked at Walt Disney World for decades. Last year, she retired

She’s known for her time as the resident pianist at Pleasure Island’s Comedy Warehouse, Rose & Crown pub, and eventually all of EPCOT

This holiday season, she’s been regularly performing in the Grand Floridian lobby, with her final performance of the season occurring tonight.

The livestream will take place on Disney Parks’ TikTok