Carol Stein’s Grand Floridian Performance To Livestream On TikTok

Walt Disney World icon Carol Stein will be livestreaming her performance at the Grand Floridian tonight.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Legacy Award winner Carol Stein will be performing from the lobby of the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa tonight on Disney Parks’ TikTok.
- Stein is a pianist who has worked at Walt Disney World for decades. Last year, she retired from a full-time position, but she still works at the parks seasonally.
- She’s known for her time as the resident pianist at Pleasure Island’s Comedy Warehouse, Rose & Crown pub, and eventually all of EPCOT.
- This holiday season, she’s been regularly performing in the Grand Floridian lobby, with her final performance of the season occurring tonight.
- The livestream will take place on Disney Parks’ TikTok at 7:15pm ET.
