Carol Stein’s Grand Floridian Performance To Livestream On TikTok

Walt Disney World icon Carol Stein will be livestreaming her performance at the Grand Floridian tonight.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Legacy Award winner Carol Stein will be performing from the lobby of the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa tonight on Disney Parks’ TikTok.

  • Stein is a pianist who has worked at Walt Disney World for decades. Last year, she retired from a full-time position, but she still works at the parks seasonally.
  • She’s known for her time as the resident pianist at Pleasure Island’s Comedy Warehouse, Rose & Crown pub, and eventually all of EPCOT.
  • This holiday season, she’s been regularly performing in the Grand Floridian lobby, with her final performance of the season occurring tonight.
  • The livestream will take place on Disney Parks’ TikTok at 7:15pm ET.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
