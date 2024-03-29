Central Florida Artist Gillian Fazio Joins Disney Springs Art Walk

The Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression features the work of an impressive lineup of artists. Local artist Gillian Fazio is the latest to join those ranks.

In the image above, Central Florida artist Gillian Fazio paints “The Empress” in honor of Women's History Month at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World

The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.

Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.

Last month, Disney cast member Marcella Swett’s artwork was added

Her art was titled “Gullah Magic” and reflects the story of the Gullah people who are descendants of West and Central Africa and still reside in the South today.

Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression include: TRATOS Nardstar Mila Sketch Thao French Andrew Hem Ernesto Maranje Ernest Shaw Nneka Jones Eduardo Kobra Nani Chacon David Anthony Geary Don Rimx Leo Gomez Leah Abucayan Chad Mize Stacey Aoyama Eric Tan

