Central Florida Artist Gillian Fazio Joins Disney Springs Art Walk

The Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression features the work of an impressive lineup of artists. Local artist Gillian Fazio is the latest to join those ranks.
- In the image above, Central Florida artist Gillian Fazio paints “The Empress” in honor of Women's History Month at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World Resort.
- The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
- Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.
- Last month, Disney cast member Marcella Swett’s artwork was added to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression in celebration of Black History Month.
- Her art was titled “Gullah Magic” and reflects the story of the Gullah people who are descendants of West and Central Africa and still reside in the South today.
- Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression include:
- TRATOS
- Nardstar
- Mila Sketch
- Thao French
- Andrew Hem
- Ernesto Maranje
- Ernest Shaw
- Nneka Jones
- Eduardo Kobra
- Nani Chacon
- David Anthony Geary
- Don Rimx
- Leo Gomez
- Leah Abucayan
- Chad Mize
- Stacey Aoyama
- Eric Tan
