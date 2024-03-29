Central Florida Artist Gillian Fazio Joins Disney Springs Art Walk

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression features the work of an impressive lineup of artists. Local artist Gillian Fazio is the latest to join those ranks.

  • In the image above, Central Florida artist Gillian Fazio paints “The Empress” in honor of Women's History Month at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World Resort.
  • The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
  • Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.

  • Last month, Disney cast member Marcella Swett’s artwork was added to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression in celebration of Black History Month.
  • Her art was titled “Gullah Magic” and reflects the story of the Gullah people who are descendants of West and Central Africa and still reside in the South today.
  • Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression include:
    • TRATOS
    • Nardstar
    • Mila Sketch
    • Thao French
    • Andrew Hem
    • Ernesto Maranje
    • Ernest Shaw
    • Nneka Jones
    • Eduardo Kobra
    • Nani Chacon
    • David Anthony Geary
    • Don Rimx
    • Leo Gomez
    • Leah Abucayan
    • Chad Mize
    • Stacey Aoyama
    • Eric Tan
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack