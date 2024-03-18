Video / Photos: Disneyland Hotel Hosts CHOC Walk 2024 Kickoff Celebration with Mickey Mouse, More Special Guests

This past Friday evening, the CHOC Foundation (benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, which has a long and storied relationship with Disneyland Resort) held a kickoff event celebrating the launch of the 2024 CHOC Walk season, which will culminate with CHOC Walk in the Park in July at Disneyland.

The centerpiece of that evening's celebration was a half-hour presentation featuring appearances by CHOC’s Assistant Vice President Community Engagement Zach Abrams, 2024 CHOC Walk Ambassador Kara Nguyen and her family, Disney Ambassador of the Disneyland Resort Jada Young, and even Mickey Mouse himself!

Watch CHOC Walk 2024 kickoff event presentation at Disneyland Hotel:

Rewinding time a bit, when I first arrived at the Disneyland Hotel that evening for the CHOC Walk kickoff event, I found signs around the hotel lobby and convention center area pointing me in the right direction toward the venue’s Sleeping Beauty Pavilion.

Once attendees began checking in, another special guest made an appearance– Choco the Bear, who acts as a mascot for CHOC and was onsite to pose for photos with his fans.

During the presentation in the video posted above, the new artwork for CHOC Walk in the Park 2024 was revealed, and afterward artist Jeff Granito was on hand to sign a mini-poster of the very cool-looking art for everyone in attendance.

Lastly, Mickey Mouse stuck around for pictures as well, and I couldn’t help but pose for a group shot with some of my fellow members of the CHOC Walk media team.

CHOC Walk in the Park 2024 takes place on Sunday, July 21st at Disneyland Resort. Be sure to visit the official CHOC Walk website for additional information and to register as part of this fantastic fundraising event!