Magic Kingdom’s Country Bear Jamboree Set To Close Later This Month To Make Way For New Disney-Tune Filled Show

While some have been waiting on pins and needles since it was announced last September, we now have a date when the doors to Grizzly Hall at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will close for an extended period of time so that the Country Bears can get ready for their brand new show.

What’s Happening:

Last year, at Destination D23, it was announced Country Bear Jamboree

In order to get the new show ready and finely tuned, the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be closing on January 27th, and is expected to reopen this Summer.

The Country Bears are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.

Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, the Country Bear Jamboree opened with Walt Disney World in 1971 and was duplicated at Disneyland

The Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland versions have had 2 identical theaters that played the same show. Disneyland’s Country Bear Jamboree has since been removed, and different seasonal shows for the Country Bears stopped back in 2006 at Walt Disney World, with the classic Country Bear Jamboree remaining in place since.

If you’d like to see the classic Country Bear Jamboree performance one last time before the new setlist and show debuts later this Summer, Laughing Place recommends our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your travel needs.