Country Bear Jamboree Goes Into Early Hibernation Due to Technical Difficulties

Today, fans said “goodbye” to the current version of the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World. Unfortunately, guests in line for the final performances missed out as technical difficulties caused cancellations.
What’s happening:
- Today (January 26th) marked the final day of operation for the Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom.
- As a result, the attraction garnered length lines throughout the day, with reported wait times of an hour at some points.
- Sadly, guests hoping to see one of the last few concerts of the night missed out on their opportunity as technical difficulties caused the attraction to close.
- However, fans in line were able to walk through the show’s theatre to pay their respects.
- Additionally, as seen in a tweet from Aaron Wallace, a Cast Member sang “Come Again (Come On In)” over the attraction P.A..
- Guests were also given miniature posters for the upcoming show:
- Speaking of the new show, the closure of the Country Bear Jamboree comes as the Magic Kingdom is making way for a new version of the attraction.
- The Country Bear Musical Jamboree will feature the gang performing beloved Disney classics in various country styles.
- This updated version of the attraction is slated to open this summer.
- Incidentally, this isn’t the first time that a Walt Disney World attraction has experienced technical issues on its final operating day.
- In 2017, the last public ride for Ellen’s Energy Adventure saw an evacuation — although guests were then permitted to explore the scene and take photos.
