Marquee For Country Bear Jamboree Covered As Grizzly Hall Prepares For New Show

This summer is a big one for Big Al and his crew, and to help get ready for the debut of their new show, the marquee outside of the Country Bear Jamboree has been covered as work continues in and on Grizzly Hall for the new show.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

The marquee for the legendary Country Bear Jamboree is currently covered, likely prepping it with a new display for their upcoming new show.

For those who don’t follow the big bear band, Last year, at Destination D23, it was announced Country Bear Jamboree

In order to get the new show ready and finely tuned, the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed on January 27th, and is expected to reopen this Summer.

The marquee has been visible while the attraction has been closed – until now.

The Country Bears are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.

This summer is a big one for Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. Not only will the Country Bears return with a brand new setlist, down the pathway and deeper into the bayou, the highly-anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

