Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” Visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Meet Baby Animals

A new video from National Geographic invites viewers to join the Critter Fixers as they head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World to meet some adorable baby animals.

Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, stars of Nat Geo’s Critter Fixers: Country Vets , met with some inspiring Cast Members from Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team.

The Critter Fixers even get the chance to meet some adorable baby animals, including the baby elephant Corra.

The video comes as part of the ourHOME campaign launched by Disney and Nat Geo

Check out the video below:

About Critter Fixers: Country Vets:

Lifelong friends Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are back for another wildly extraordinary new season of their hit series Critter Fixers: Country Vets. The docs, who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located 100 miles south of Atlanta, work around the clock with their loving staff to bring heart, soul

More on ourHOME:

For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.

This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.

ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.

A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World

Disney+ Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.