Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” Visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Meet Baby Animals

A new video from National Geographic invites viewers to join the Critter Fixers as they head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World to meet some adorable baby animals.
- Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, stars of Nat Geo’s Critter Fixers: Country Vets, met with some inspiring Cast Members from Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team.
- The Critter Fixers even get the chance to meet some adorable baby animals, including the baby elephant Corra.
- The video comes as part of the ourHOME campaign launched by Disney and Nat Geo in celebration of Earth Month.
- Check out the video below:
- If you would like to get out to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see these baby animals for yourself, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to book your trip.
About Critter Fixers: Country Vets:
- Lifelong friends Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are back for another wildly extraordinary new season of their hit series Critter Fixers: Country Vets. The docs, who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located 100 miles south of Atlanta, work around the clock with their loving staff to bring heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team constantly encounters unique cases. For the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as ‘normal.’
More on ourHOME:
- For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.
- This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.
- ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.
- A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World Resort to see the work firsthand.
- Disney+ marks the occasion with the launch of an ourHOME content collection, featuring some of the very best storytellers and content creators celebrating the planet, including the critically acclaimed series Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com