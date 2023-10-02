Photos: Dancing With The Stars At Disney Springs

Do you have dancing shoes waiting to be put to good use? Walt Disney World is currently hosting a Dancing with the Stars event, now taking place at the Orange Garage Stage at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs September 15 to October 2, with 30-minute shows from 6-10 p.m. nightly

Leading the charge is a fantastic DJ who is setting the mood and a team of professional dancers, who won’t just be showcasing their incredible talent, but also guiding and teaching some killer dance moves. By the end of the night, you’ll be impressing your friends and family with your newly acquired dance moves. Close to the stage, a custom photo op area has been set up. Whether Guests are nailing a dance pose or just want a memento with friends and family, the dedicated photo spot is the perfect place to capture those magical moments.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-10:31 p.m. ET) and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) thereafter. This season is being simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and will be available next day on Hulu.

The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

with partner Jenna Johnson Marvel Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

with partner Val Chmerkovskiy TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

with partner Sasha Farber Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

with partner Rylee Arnold From The Bachelor ette , Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

, with partner Artem Chigvintsev From Vanderpump Rules , Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

, with partner Pasha Pashkov GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

with partner Daniella Karagach NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

with partner Britt Stewart Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

with partner Brandon Armstrong Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

with partner Gleb Savchenko Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

with partner Alan Bersten Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

with partner Emma Slater Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

with partner Koko Iwasaki From The Brady Bunch, actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.