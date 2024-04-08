University of South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley Headed To Walt Disney World To Celebrate National Championship Victory

After an exciting victory over the weekend, University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is headed to Walt Disney World to celebrate!

What’s Happening:

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is heading to Walt Disney World to celebrate their national championship win over the weekend.

Disney Parks shared the exciting announcement on Instagram (above) and Facebook after Staley and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks won their third national championship by beating Iowa 87-75 in the NCAA National Championship game.

During the trophy presentation, Staley was asked what she plans to do next and the four-time Naismith Coach of the Year shouted the arguably most famous words in sports, "I'm headed to Disney World!"

The upcoming visit continues Disney Park's storied legacy of celebrating the greatest champions in sports.

At this time, Disney Parks have yet to announce a date for the visit to Walt Disney World, which will also likely include a cavalcade appearance in the park, similar to other sporting event celebrations.

Fans on social media are wondering why not Disneyland

Earlier this year, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made his way to Disneyland after the Kansas City Chiefs won the big game, and you can find out more about that visit here.

