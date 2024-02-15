Disney Shares Letters of Support from Central Florida Community Organizations Regarding Affordable Housing Project

We previously reported that local residents had raised their concerns with Disney’s affordable housing project, citing traffic congestion and school overcrowding. Disney has since shared with us some letters of support from various Central Florida community organizations, as well as some updated renderings of the project.

What’s Happening:

To address the critical need for affordable housing, Walt Disney World

In collaboration with a renowned developer, The Michaels Organization, Disney envisions a place where cost-burdened renters can focus on their personal growth and prosperity by gaining access to affordable housing. By alleviating the weight of escalating housing costs, we hope to give residents the relief they need to prioritize resources necessary to thrive, like food, medication, car payments, childcare and more.

Many of Disney’s neighbors have been pushed aback by the project, voicing concerns that their new 1,410 unit community will worsen traffic in the area and crowd community schools.

Disney sent us a letters from a variety of Central Florida community organizations who have voiced their support for the project, including: Orange County Planning Commission Orlando Economic Partnership West Orange Chamber of Commerce Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County United Against Poverty Orlando Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association

For example, United Against Poverty Orlando stated that Disney’s proposed plans “incorporate all of the best practices of affordable housing – energy efficiency, community and green space, transportation planning and more.”

Most importantly, thousands of hard-working individuals in the area are in need of affordable housing, and Derrick Chubbs of the Orange County Planning Commission says the “unprecedented investment into [the] community will change lives.”

Additional updated information on the project can be found at DisneyFlorida.com