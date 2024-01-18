Disney After Hours Dates Extended at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has extended the Disney After Hours events into the summer.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is extending the Disney After Hours event into the summer season.

This includes Disney After Hours events at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

You can see below what is on the official Walt Disney World website

Magic Kingdom After Hours Dates:

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green looking to purchase tickets early for events from April 22 to June 27, 2024 must call (407) 934-7639 beginning January 24, 2024.

Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

All other Guests may purchase tickets for events from April 22 to June 27, 2024 online beginning January 31, 2024.

EPCOT Disney After Hours Dates:

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green looking to purchase tickets early for events from April 25 to July 18, 2024 must call (407) 934-7639 beginning January 24, 2024.

Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

All other Guests may purchase tickets for events from April 25 to July 18, 2024 online beginning January 31, 2024.

Hollywood Studios After Hours Dates:

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green looking to purchase early for events from May 22 to August 29, 2024 must call (407) 934-7639 beginning January 24, 2024.

Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

All other Guests may purchase tickets for events from May 22 to August 29, 2024 online beginning January 31, 2024.

Planning a Trip?:

