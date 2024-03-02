New Disneyland After Dark Patch Revealed For Magic Key Holders

The newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Magic Key holders can receive the newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection on March 5th and 7th.
- This patch for Disney Channel Nite will be available for Magic Key holders on both event nights.
- Magic Key holders can pick up their patch on the pathway between the Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance from 9pm-1am, while supplies last.
- For each Disneyland After Dark event, a new patch will be available for Magic Key holders.
