New Disneyland After Dark Patch Revealed For Magic Key Holders

The newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Magic Key holders can receive the newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection on March 5th and 7th.
  • This patch for Disney Channel Nite will be available for Magic Key holders on both event nights.
  • Magic Key holders can pick up their patch on the pathway between the Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance from 9pm-1am, while supplies last.
  • For each Disneyland After Dark event, a new patch will be available for Magic Key holders.

