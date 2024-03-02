New Disneyland After Dark Patch Revealed For Magic Key Holders

The newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Magic Key holders can receive the newest patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection on March 5th and 7th.

This patch for Disney Channel

Magic Key holders can pick up their patch on the pathway between the Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars

For each Disneyland After Dark event, a new patch will be available for Magic Key holders.

