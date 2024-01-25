Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2024 — The Character Sightings and Photo Ops

Love was once again in the air at Disneyland this week as the first Sweethearts’ Nites of 2024 were held (even earlier than usual). Part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series, this year, a total of eight romance-themed evenings are planned. In addition to special food, merchandise, and entertainment, Sweethearts’ Nite also includes a number of special character appearances and photo opportunities.

Starting off in Adventureland, Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood were greeting guests:

On the other side of the park, the popular Space Couple returned to Tomorrowland for the event:

Meanwhile, there were plenty of characters out in Fantasyland, starting with Esmerelda and Phoebus:

Peter Pan and Wendy:

Flik and Atta:

Mulan and Shang:

Belle and The Beast:

And Gaston (going stag):

In New Orleans Square, Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar were spotted floating on the Rivers of America:

Plus, Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen were hanging around as well:

Nearby in Frontierland, Woodie and Jessie could be found in the Golden Horseshoe:

Down in Critter Country, Big Al had a photo op all to himself:

Nick Wilde was also in the area (with Judy hopping around someone nearby):

On Main Street USA, some classic couples donned Valentine’s Day-themed outfits:

And, Mary Poppins and Bert could be found as well:

Finally, at the Royal Ball, guests could spot a number of familiar (and perhaps less familiar faces) including Jasmine and Aladdin, Aurora and Prince Phillip, Rapuzel and Flynn; Drizella, Anastasia, and Lady Tremaine; Grand Duke, and Fairy Godmother.

In addition to the character meet and greets, special photo ops were also available throughout the park. These include displays themed to Luca:

Herbie, the Love Bug:

Aladdin:

Turning Red:

The Princess and the Frog:

The Haunted Mansion:

And, of course, guests could enjoy a “perfect picnic” near Mickey’s ToonTown:

Remaining Sweethearts’ Nite dates for 2024 include January 30th as well as February 1st, 6th, 8th, 12th, and 14th. Unfortunately, they are all sold out.

