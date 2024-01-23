Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2024 Event Guide and Exclusive Merchandise

Love was in the air tonight at Disneyland, during the first Sweethearts’ Nite of 2024, as part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series. We’ll begin our Sweethearts’ Nite coverage with a look at the event credentials, as well as special merchandise and food offerings.

This year’s map is a little different from previous years, featuring a half-sized design and wonderful retro 50s-inspired designs of Donald, Daisy, Mickey and Minnie.

The event guide showcases most of the unique food items available during the event.

Inside, the map of Disneyland Park notes what attractions are open, along with special entertainment and character encounters.

This year’s event credentials continue the wonderful 50s-inspired designs.

Guests already inside the park could check-in for the event at the Starcade in Tomorrowland, which also featured a number of photo opportunities as well as the one-stop shop for all the event merchandise.

Merchandise-wise, two Sweethearts’ Nite exclusive shirts were available, along with two variations of a Han and Leia Star Wars design.

Also available were a Sweethearts’ Nite pin, magnet and ornament, alongside a selection of newer “love” themed pins.

Magic Key holders are able to pick up an exclusive patch, designed by artist Asia Ellington.

Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment. Although tickets are completely sold out, there are quite a few more Sweethearts’ Nites taking place at Disneyland, on January 25th, 30th, February 1st, 6th, 8th, 12th and 14th.