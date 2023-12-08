Disney Cruise Line VoluntEARS Prepare 900 Meals for Local Students During the Holidays

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney VoluntEARS from the Disney Cruise Line helped make the holidays a little more magical for some children in need.

What’s Happening:

  • The holiday season can be a challenging time for children who rely on receiving their meals from school.
  • To help ensure Brevard County students receive the food they need over the winter break, Disney Cruise Line cast and crew members volunteered at The Children’s Hunger Project while the Disney Wish was docked at Port Canaveral, Florida.
  • The team assembled 900 pre-packaged meals which will be delivered to students this month.
  • Disney Cruise Line has supported The Children’s Hunger Project for many years as part of its commitment to invest in programs that support local youth and create lasting, positive impact in its port communities.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning