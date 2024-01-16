Photos: New Disney Eats Merchandise Collection

The newest merchandise collection, Disney EATS, has debuted at the Walt Disney World resort. The new line highlights the delectable treats that have become synonymous with the Disney park experience.

Alongside the normal selection of shirts and jackets are some fun, collection specific additions, including speciality bucket hats and Crocs.

The Mickey ice cream sandwich pillow is sure to be a hit, alongside various other home decor items and accessories.

The Disney EATS collection is now available at the Walt Disney World Resort and is sure to pop-up elsewhere soon.