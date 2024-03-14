Disney H2O Glow After Hours Returns to Typhoon Lagoon for Record 18 Nights Starting May 25th

With summer break just around the corner, Walt Disney World guests can get ready to have a “glowing’’ good time when Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon starting May 25th.

Guests can look forward to magical late-night parties throughout the summer, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the tropical Disney water park with shorter wait times.

The 2024 H2O Glow After Hours season offers more event nights than ever before, with 18 select evenings from May 25th to August 31st, 2024.

This after-hours party turns the water park into a beach bash extravaganza, creating an energetic atmosphere with waves and pulsating beats.

Guests can immerse themselves in radiant lighting effects, vibrant decor and high-energy DJ dance parties with some of their favorite Disney characters, like Goofy.

New this year, cabanas will be available to rent online for groups looking for a private, reserved area during the event.

Cast members at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon are already getting their glow on with glow-in-the-dark chalk art to help showcase the fun experiences awaiting guests when H20 Glow returns.

Tickets for this event go on sale March 22nd at DisneyWorld.com

Other party festivities include: Complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and soda Complimentary towel rental Surprise character appearances Exclusive glow-themed food and beverage items

Additional dates have also been added for the Disney After Hours

At Disney After Hours events, now through August 2024, guests get three late-night hours to ride their favorite attractions, see beloved characters and refuel on unlimited, complimentary snacks.

These popular, separately ticketed events take place at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

