More Construction Updates From Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

New construction updates from the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas have been released.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has released new construction photos of Disney Cruise Line

The Serenity Bay Cabanas have been created to match the Mabrika Cove Cabanas that welcome guests when they debark their ship. The rentable cabanas will be close to the beach bar and Serenity Bay BBQ.

Local art will take over the area, with vibrant murals and intricate wood carvings covering the new port of call.

True-True Too BBQ has been designed to look like oversized seashells, offering ample shade, and even more Bahamian culture to absorb.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point opens this June.

