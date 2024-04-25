Disney Cruise Line Previews Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Figures from Disney Treasure’s Zootopia-Themed Ice Cream Shop

Disney Cruise Line has given fans a taste of the Zootopia-themed ice cream shop coming to the Disney Treasure.

From concept art to reality, Disney Cruise Line took to Instagram to showcase the work being done on three-dimensional figures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia .

. These figures will be displayed in Jumbeaux’s Sweets, taking the elephant-run ice cream shop from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film and bringing it to life for Guests on board the Disney Treasure.

The final design has been modified slightly from the previously released concept art. Most notably, Judy Hopps’ pose has changed so that she’s now sharing the giant scoop of ice cream with Nick Wilde.

In the photos, artist Jay Abruzzese can be seen adding the finishing touches to both characters in Florida.

The Disney Treasure is still being worked on in Germany, where it was recently floated out of the Meyer’s Wharf Shipyard Disney Destiny

Themed ice cream shops like Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be familiar to Guests who have sailed aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and/or Disney Wish. These ships include ice cream shops themed to Wreck-It Ralph ( Vanellope's Sweets & Treats , Mickey Mouse (Sweet on You), and Inside Out ( Inside Out: Joyful Sweets

