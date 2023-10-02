Photos: Disney Springs Debuts More Entertainment Promoting Huluween and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

More live entertainment is appearing at Disney Springs that encourages guests to seek out a television at their home or hotel (or even their device!) to partake in some festive Halloween programming on Hulu and Freeform.

Similar to a roving pumpkin float occupied by a DJ playing tunes, a new entertainment offering has appeared at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World all in the synergistic efforts of getting fans to watch Hulu and Freeform’s Halloween programming, Huluween and 31 Nights of Halloween respectively.

This new entertainment offering is a drum line with a similar vibe to the popular Jammitors at EPCOT entertaining the crowds throughout Disney Springs’ Town Center, between the Lime Garage and the Orange Garage. The official Disney Springs website does not list this special entertainment offering, likely keeping the showtimes a surprise for those who visit. If you head to Disney Springs and consider this performance a must see, be sure to check with Guest Relations in Town Center nearby.

Now in its sixth year, Huluween has become the go-to destination for Halloween content, whether viewers are looking for a scream-worthy binge, or a less terrifying watch party with friends and family. This year, the Huluween library will be packed with new titles throughout the month ranging from the new animated Fright Krewe series, to frightful films Appendage and The Mill, to real-life horror story Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming event returns for its 25th anniversary with a spellbinding lineup of Halloween favorites that will keep viewers enchanted all month long.From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, hair-raising entertainment awaits with a collection of Halloween films ranging from timeless classics to contemporary gems. Reconnect with beloved movies, including Hocus Pocus, Monsters, Inc., the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cruella and The Addams Family, and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of Encanto, ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2.