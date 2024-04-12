Temporary Pin Trading Location Opens In Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

With the return of pin trading across Walt Disney World, it only took a matter of days for a new, temporary, pin trading kiosk to appear at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- With the return of Cast-to-Guest pin trading across Walt Disney World, an additional pin location is now open in The Landing at Disney Springs.
- The new location is set to be available for a limited time, and the new kiosk will be a great place to find a new pin or trade with a Cast Member.
- Last November, it was announced that a phased return of Pin Trading would be coming to Walt Disney World, and shortly after that announcement, Pin Trading returned to Disney Springs.
- Over last weekend, Pin Trading did return across Walt Disney World, and guests can now find special “Hidden Disney” pins available exclusively from Cast Members.
- When the Global Pandemic occurred, the Disney Parks of Walt Disney World closed and reopened a few months later with person-to-person contact mitigated wherever possible. One of those ways was the elimination of Guest to Cast pin trading.
- Disney Pins have been a collectible souvenir since Disneyland opened in 1955, but it wasn’t until 1999’s Millennium Celebration at EPCOT that the idea of Pin Trading was introduced. As part of the craze, collectors could purchase pins through the 15 month long celebration and trade with Cast Members wearing a pin lanyard. The activity proved so popular that specialty kiosks were created with designated areas where guests could trade with other guests as well as Cast Members. The following celebration at Walt Disney World, 100 Years of Magic, saw the introduction of the Sorcerer’s Hat at Disney-MGM Studios, where beneath the controversial icon stood a special Pin Trading area (alongside 100 years of Walt Disney interactive activity) and the introduction of the Magical Moments pins, interactive pins representing each park that would illuminate at designated moments on select attractions and nighttime spectaculars (sound familiar?) Pin Trading also expanded to Disneyland Resort, which hosts multiple pin trading events, and has also expanded to the other Disney Parks around the globe, each with their own pins and traditions, even including Disney’s Aulani in Hawaii.
- Pin Traders can now once again trade with Cast wearing lanyards starting on April 7th.
- If you want to head to Walt Disney World to Pin Trade yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com