Temporary Pin Trading Location Opens In Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

With the return of pin trading across Walt Disney World, it only took a matter of days for a new, temporary, pin trading kiosk to appear at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

With the return of Cast-to-Guest pin trading across Walt Disney World, an additional pin location is now open in The Landing at Disney Springs.

The new location is set to be available for a limited time, and the new kiosk will be a great place to find a new pin or trade with a Cast Member.

Last November, it was announced Disney Springs

Over last weekend, Pin Trading did return across Walt Disney World, and guests can now find special “Hidden Disney” pins available exclusively from Cast Members.

When the Global Pandemic occurred, the Disney Parks of Walt Disney World closed and reopened a few months later with person-to-person contact mitigated wherever possible. One of those ways was the elimination of Guest to Cast pin trading.

Disney Pins have been a collectible souvenir since Disneyland EPCOT Disneyland Resort

Pin Traders can now once again trade with Cast wearing lanyards starting on April 7th.

If you want to head to Walt Disney World to Pin Trade yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,