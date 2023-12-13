Disney Shares Statement on Unofficial Third-Party Tour Trespass Notices

As we reported last month, Walt Disney World has been cracking down on those who operate third-party tours, with some being served with trespass notices and lifetime bans. The Washington Post has shared additional reporting, which includes some quotes from Disney, as well as stories from some of those affected.
What’s Happening:
- First reported by Insider, Walt Disney World is cracking down on those who operate or are employed by unofficial/third-party tour services that operate at the resort.
- The Washington Post spoke to eight third-party tour operators and company owners who have received trespassing orders at Walt Disney World.
- Reportedly, dozens of additional guides received the same, many now looking for new jobs and even moving out of Florida or adjusting their business models to focus on non-Disney tour operations.
- Many found out they were banned at the entrance to the parks, either on their personal vacations or with clients.
- The ban extends to all of Walt Disney World, including theme parks, water parks and Disney Springs.
- No known trespassing orders have been issued at the Disneyland Resort at this time, according to tour operators.
- Disney said in an emailed statement to The Washington Post that they are taking additional steps to enforce their rules that prohibit commercial activities, such as tours provided by third-party operators, because of a “significant increase in these rule violations.”
- They cited that some operators have sold unauthorized Disney services, including in-park offerings such as Genie+, the Disability Access Service, and the park’s dining and lodging reservations.
- “When this activity happens, it impacts the experience of other guests following the rules — including our guests with disabilities — and impedes our theme park operations. Just like Starbucks would not permit a third party to come into their stores to sell coffee to their customers, Disney does not permit unauthorized commercial activities in its theme parks.”