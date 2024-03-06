Disney Vacation Club Shares New Details About The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Disney Vacation Club shared some unique Disney details regarding the new cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort &, from whimsical artwork to hidden Easter eggs.

In a new video shared by the Disney Vacation Club Instagram

First, we get a look at artwork that features Mickey and Pluto arriving at the resort above the living room sofa.

Next, we see custom colored canoe paddles featuring the color schemes of Mickey and his pals.

We also get to see a postcard sent from River Country, the former Walt Disney World

We even get a look at some of the storage in the cabins, as well as a step stool for younger explorers.

And finally, artwork featuring Dale includes the date of November 19, a nod to the opening date of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds: November 19, 1971.

Check out the video below to see all of these new details.

More on The Cabins at Fort Wilderness:

Each one-bedroom cabin will comfortably sleep up to six guests and include a main bedroom, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, a living area and dining area. The airy living room will feature comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, for added sleeping space. Each cabin kitchen will come with its own refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave oven.

The main bedroom will feature a large queen-size bed, wall-mounted television and two bunk beds, adorned with whimsical artwork featuring Chip and Dale.

On the bunk beds in the main bedroom, guests will find artwork featuring Chip and Dale gathering acorns around their tree house. In the background, you will notice a calendar helping them keep track of winter’s approach. The date highlighted on the calendar is November 19th, which is the opening day of Fort Wilderness back in 1971.

Your family can stay immersed in 750 acres of lush cypress and pine woodlands and enjoy canoeing, horseback trail rides, and fireside sing-a-longs, all just a short boat ride away from the Magic Kingdom

The first loop of cabins will open on July 1st, with more loops opening throughout the year. You can find more important dates here

If you’d like to stay in these new cabins, or anywhere else at Walt Disney World, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel