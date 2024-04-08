Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Book Walt Disney World Vacation Packages With Free Dining Plan Starting Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Disney Visa Cardmembers looking to visit Walt Disney World on select dates throughout the year will receive a free dining plan as part of a special new offer.
What’s Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, April 9th, Disney Visa Cardmembers can get a free dining plan for select arrival dates in July, September, and December when they book a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day or longer Walt Disney Travel Company Package with Park Hopper option.
- If your trip plans include visiting more than one park each day and you’re a Disney Visa Cardmember, consider a vacation package. You’ll get a FREE dining plan when you use your Disney Visa card to purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option.
- This offer is available for arrivals most dates July 1-31, September 1-7 and December 9-21, 2024.
- This free dining plan deal is available to book exclusively by Disney Visa Cardmembers. Full details aren’t available just yet, but Disney Visa Cardmembers can visit DisneyWorld.com/specialoffers on April 9th for those full details.
- Planning to book? We put together a complete list of 2024 Disney Dining Plan locations at Walt Disney World for your convenience.
