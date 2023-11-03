Disney Shares Full Tour of New Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland

After over a year, we’re getting our first glimpse into the new Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park (and at night no less!) thanks to a new video shared earlier today from the park.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has shared a new video showing off the new Adventureland Treehouse in all its glory at night, several days ahead of the new attraction’s official opening on November 10th.

This marks the first glimpse that many fans are getting of the treehouse since it closed over a year ago, and seeing the changes into an attraction inspired by Swiss Family Robinson Tarzan theme. Keep an eye out for the homage to the treehouse’s prior form that can be seen in the video above.

Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse will be paying tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson .

. The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen. We recently learned new details about the story from Imagineer Kim Irvine, which you can read more about here