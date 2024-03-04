Disneyland Resuming Sales of All Magic Key Passes on March 5th, Introducing “Notify Me” System for Online Ticketing Queue

The Disneyland Resort has announced that all Magic Key types will be back on sale tomorrow morning, March 5th, where they will employ the new “notify me” system for online ticketing sales.

What’s Happening:

All four Magic Key pass types go back on sale starting Tuesday, March 5th.

This includes: Imagine Key Enchant Key Believe Key Inspire Key

The waiting room for the sale will open no earlier than 8:45 a.m. PT. and sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.

Renewals remain available for all pass types up to 30 days before pass expiration.

First introduced with sales Star Wars

To participate, once in the queue, choose the “notify me” option and enter your email address.

Disney will send you 2 separate emails containing a unique link. Clicking the link in the first email will allow you to check your place in the queue until it's your turn. You can use the link multiple times to check your status in the queue before it's your turn.

You’ll then receive a second email letting you know it’s your turn to return to the waiting room in order to enter the ticket store site.

From the time your turn begins, you’ll have ten minutes to use the link to return to the site or you'll lose your place in line and will need to rejoin the queue.

The unique link will only work once, and will not work a second time, whether you’ve purchased tickets or not. Again, if you miss your turn, you’ll have to rejoin the queue.

Ticket availability is limited. Being in the queue and entering the ticket store does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets.

There are no price changes announced on any of the pass levels, with the current pricing introduced back in August 2022.

Those prices are as follows: Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449 Enchant Key: $699 Believe Key: $1,099 Inspire Key: $1,599

Click here

For more details on the “notify me” option and other tips on purchasing a Magic Key pass, visit Disneyland.com