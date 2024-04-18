Disneyland Paris Reveals Expanded Lineup for This Year’s Star Wars Day Festivities

The Star Wars Day celebrations of May the 4th are returning to Disneyland Paris this year, and they’ve revealed what fun guests can expect in Discoveryland throughout the day.

What’s Happening:

Join fellow followers of the Force in Discoveryland and prepare to celebrate everything you love from a galaxy far, far away with a star system of special experiences.

Exchange beeps with R2-D2 as he roams Discoveryland, but stay alert, because stormtroopers will be patrolling the streets, searching for rebel spies.

Guests can also learn “the Way” with the Mandalorian Star Wars characters from across the galaxy.

Watch in awe as Captain Phasma leads a squadron of stormtroopers in a First Order March on the rooftop of Starport. A real demonstration of galactic greatness.

Over at Videopolis, which has been transformed into a temporary base for the Jedi, you can continue your journey to becoming a Jedi Master by registering for the Jedi Training Academy, see a screening of shorts from the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series, test your knowledge of the saga with a quiz and get your face painted.

Various speciality treats Star Wars merchandise at Star Traders.

Guests are invited to unleash their true colors by dressing in their best Star Wars costumes.

Guests are invited to unleash their true colors by dressing in their best Star Wars costumes.