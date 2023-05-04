Photos: Celebrate May the 4th at Disneyland Paris

Today is May the 4th, which means Star Wars fans all over the world will be celebrating their favorite franchise in a variety of different ways. Guests visiting Disneyland Paris today have been able to take advantage of all kinds of special offerings.

First off, Discoveryland is treating guests to some Star Wars music.

Guests are able to come face to face with the stars of The Mandalorian , Din Djarin and Grogu, between Star Tours and Mickey's PhilharMagic

Star Tours and The meet and greet area also features music from the hit Disney+

While there was a pretty long wait, guests could also meet with Rey and Chewbacca.

A BB-8 Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot also gives guests a way to commemorate their visit with one of their favorite droids.

Special May the 4th merchandise is also available in Star Traders.

Some of your favorite Star Wars characters can be found on everything from apparel to home decor and some of the items even feature “Star Wars Day 2023.”

The big screens at Videopolis tested guests with Star Wars trivia.

Over at Rocket Cafe, guests could try some special May the 4th food offerings, like a Darth Vader waffle with sugar or Nutella.

The First Order March also returned for today only. You can watch the show in the video below:

Special Star Wars trading cards were also available, though the Grogu card was gone before we were able to get one.

We were able to get our hands on The Mandalorian card though.

Be sure to follow along all day for more Star Wars fun as we celebrate May the 4th!