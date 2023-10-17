Disneyland Resort Cast Members Celebrate Disney100 with 23-Hour Event

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, cast members at Disneyland Resort are celebrating the milestone in style with a 23-Hour Disney100 Cast Celebration event on October 16.

From group cast photo meet-ups and special keepsakes to speed puzzling competitions and surprise Magic Backstage activations, there was excitement waiting around every corner for the people who make the magic for guests every day.

At various backstage Fun Zones, cast members were invited to snap a photo at themed backdrops, grab a snack and try their hand at dunking a leader in a dunk tank – including Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr.

For every successful dunk, Disneyland Resort is making a donation to Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire.

Cast members were also invited to enjoy screenings of a special collection of Disney100 content, including the new “Once Upon a Studio” short from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

