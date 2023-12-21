Disneyland Resort Cast Members Produce More Than 60 Handmade Teddy Bears for Toys for Tots

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Disneyland Resort is continuing the tradition of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program.

What’s Happening:

Cast members in the Costuming department put their creative talents to work by creating handmade bears and costumes from repurposed fabric to donate to Toys for Tots and create new one-of-a-kind toys made with care for kids in need.

The annual project first began in 2021 by a few cast members and has grown to more than 50 participants at Disneyland Resort and even more across the country – the Walt Disney World

Cast members volunteer their own time each season to create these one-of-a-kind handmade teddy bears to provide comfort for children in need of holiday gifts.

This year, the team at Disneyland Resort produced more than 60 handmade bears to be donated and also introduced a new form of crochet technique incorporated into the design.

This year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive tally has broken an all-time Disney record with more than 270,000 toys and counting for children in need across the globe!

Throughout December and on Christmas Day, Disney VoluntEARS and characters will visit local hospitals to bring toys and good cheer to children.

