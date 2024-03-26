Disney’s Space 220 Announces New Kids’ Menu Items and Trading Cards

Space 220 Restaurant is an out-of-this-world dining experience found at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort. There are new trading cards now available, as well as additional children's menu items for lunch and dinner.

What’s Happening:

Space 220 Restaurant is always wanting to add new experiences for their guests.

With the purchase of any children's meal, guests can receive a pack of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards.

The two newest series added to the collection are Uranus and Neptune.

Each pack contains five cards designed exclusively for Space 220 with original artwork and a variety of fun facts that are all space-themed.

Each series is only available for a limited time.

Space 220 is also offering a new children's menu available for lunch and dinner.

New Children's Menu:

Liftoff (Appetizers) for Children’s Dinner

Mozzarella Moons: Fried Mozzarella and Marinara

Grow Zone Crudites: Seasonal Vegetables and Ranch

Fruit Cup: Assorted Seasonal Fruits

Baby Greens: Assorted Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard

Satellite Caesar: Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons

Star Course (Entrees) for Children’s Dinner

Steak and Space Fries: Grilled Filet Medallion and Space Fries

Supernova Sweets (Desserts) for Children’s Lunch and Dinner

Saturn Sandbox: Strawberry, Nilla Wafer and Cream

