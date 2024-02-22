Photos & Video: Ducks Days Cavalcade Brings Hockey Stars to Disney California Adventure

Quack, quack, quack! The NHL’s Anaheim Ducks flocked to the Disneyland Resort today for Anaheim Ducks Day. The special event allowed hockey fans to see their favorite team parade through Disney California Adventure in a special cavalcade.

Today was Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure, and while the event brought some great photo ops special merchandise

Guests could pick their spot along the path between Hollywood Land and Paradise Gardens Park to see some current Anaheim Ducks players in this cavalcade to celebrate the special occasion.

The cavalcade consisted of live music, Anaheim Ducks stars, cheerleaders and, of course, some of your favorite Disney characters.

Naturally, both Donald and Daisy Duck were in attendance to support their favorite team.

If you want to see this or any of the other many special events at the Disneyland Resort, we recommend using our friends at MouseFanTravel.com

Watch the cavalcade in the video below:

Be sure to check out more from Anaheim Ducks Day at Disneyland here