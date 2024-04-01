New Magic Shots Appear at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Celebration of Earth Month

April is Earth Month and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World is celebrating the occasion with some brand new Magic Shots available in the park, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Disney PhotoPass photographers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now offer guests five new Magic Shots, allowing them to get their photos with:
- The lineup of new Magic Shots joins more than 20 additional Magic Shots that are available year-round.
- The Disney PhotoPass Service Facebook page offers a guide for where you can find all of these Magic Shots.
- Disney also recently released a new Foodie Guide, detailing some delicious treats available around Walt Disney World for Earth Month.
