First Look at Disney Symphony of Colours Decorations for Main Street, U.S.A. Shared by Disneyland Paris

Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris will feature new colorful decorations from February 10, 2024 for Disney Symphony of Colours. Disneyland Paris shared a first look at some of those decorations.

Main Street, U.S.A. will be decked out in dazzling decorations with sprinkling of color, a twinkling of light and some flowery touches that 'wake up winter' thanks to Pixie Dust sprinkled by Tinkerbell and her twin sister, Perriwinkle.

Celebrating the wonders of nature in both Winter and Spring, this new decoration will draw its inspiration from Art Nouveau and celebrate the richness of Disney’s stories.

Over 50 Disney Animation and Pixar characters will be featured, including Donald, Tiana ( The Princess and the Frog ), Elsa ( Frozen ) and Woody ( Toy Story ).

), Elsa ( ) and Woody ( ). The main landmarks on Main Street U.S.A., such as the Gazebo and Main Street Station, will be redecorated to celebrate Disney Symphony of Colours.

These decorations, conceived by the Entertainment scenography team, are made in collaboration with French artisans combining a range of skills, including sculpture and ornament modeling.

Disneyland Paris also shared a video highlighting how some of these decorations were made:

More on Disney Symphony of Colours: