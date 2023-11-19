First Look at Disney Symphony of Colours Decorations for Main Street, U.S.A. Shared by Disneyland Paris

Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris will feature new colorful decorations from February 10, 2024 for Disney Symphony of Colours. Disneyland Paris shared a first look at some of those decorations.
- Main Street, U.S.A. will be decked out in dazzling decorations with sprinkling of color, a twinkling of light and some flowery touches that 'wake up winter' thanks to Pixie Dust sprinkled by Tinkerbell and her twin sister, Perriwinkle.
- Celebrating the wonders of nature in both Winter and Spring, this new decoration will draw its inspiration from Art Nouveau and celebrate the richness of Disney’s stories.
- Over 50 Disney Animation and Pixar characters will be featured, including Donald, Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Elsa (Frozen) and Woody (Toy Story).
- The main landmarks on Main Street U.S.A., such as the Gazebo and Main Street Station, will be redecorated to celebrate Disney Symphony of Colours.
- These decorations, conceived by the Entertainment scenography team, are made in collaboration with French artisans combining a range of skills, including sculpture and ornament modeling.
- Disneyland Paris also shared a video highlighting how some of these decorations were made:
More on Disney Symphony of Colours:
- Starting January 8th, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce Disney Symphony of Colours.
- Disney Electrical Sky Parade will take to the skies to put on a show inspired by the iconic Disney Parks classic, the Main Street Electrical Parade.
- This new show will give nostalgic fans a chance to relive their childhood, and younger fans the opportunity to discover this iconic Disney Parks experience in a brand-new, never-seen-before format.
- Up to 500 drones will parade across the night sky in the form of illuminated floats, symbolizing the various icons of the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Mickey Mouse and his friends’ dazzling train, Elliott the adorable dragon and Cinderella’s carriage.
- The unforgettable electro-syntho-magnetic music, which has been remixed for the occasion, will once again set the tempo for this spectacular festival of nighttime magic.
- Guests will be given a chance to dance and enjoy some highly colorful moments during an all-new, energy-packed show: A Million Splashes of Colour.
- This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon (The Lion King), Joy (Inside Out) and Mirabel (Encanto), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.