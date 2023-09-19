Foodie Guide to Halloween Treats at Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts

As promised, more spooky and delicious treats will be arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning October 1st. If you haven’t already seen the eats and sips already available at Walt Disney World, check out this previous Foodie Guide. Now, let’s take a look through the delicious new offerings in a new Foodie Guide.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Black Cat Tart: Carrot cake topped with orange caramel, toasted coconut, and a pumpkin cheesecake (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Captain Hook Cookie: Vanilla sable with strawberry jam, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate décor (New)

Ursula Tart: Vanilla tart filled with spice cake, chocolate ganache, blackberry pearls, blackberry mousse, and chocolate décor (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Butter Pecan-Pumpkin Shake: Butter pecan ice cream with pumpkin flavoring, caramel and chocolate sauces, and a vanilla cupcake decorated like a Mickey pumpkin with sprinkle décor

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available at BoardWalk Deli only)

Halloween Half Moon Cookie (New) (Available at BoardWalk Deli only)

Creepy Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with blood orange curd filling, vanilla whipped cream, chocolate cookie crumbs, and sugar pumpkins

Boo Brownie: Mickey-shaped brownie topped with ganache and buttercream ghosts

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Mobile order available)

Caramel Apple-Sugar Cookie (New) (Available Oct. 1 through Nov. 30)

Haunted Mansion (New) (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Mike Wazowski Pop: Confetti cake enrobed in green chocolate (New)

S’mores Ghost Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with ganache, milk chocolate mousse, and topped with a marshmallow ghost (New)

Not-So-Poison Apple: Chocolate cauldron filled with apple spice cake, apple filling, and caramel buttercream topped with apple mousse (New)

Minnie Mouse Witch Hat Cupcake: Cookies ‘n cream-filled chocolate cupcake enrobed in ganache

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Trail’s End Restaurant (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie: Tie-dyed Halloween sugar cookie with buttercream (New)

Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream: Halloween sugar cookies with dipping icing (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Vampire Stitch Cake: Chocolate cake with ‘raspberry ice cream cone’ buttercream (New)

Pineapple Lanai (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Soft-serve: Pumpkin-spiced flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Chocolate-Cherry Coffin: Biscuit sans farine, milk chocolate mousse, and morello cherries (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse: Green cake with cookies ‘n cream mousse and sour apple mousse

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Oct. 4 through 31; mobile order available)

ABC Commissary (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Spider Web Tart: Spiced milk chocolate tart filled with orange curd, pomegranate-molasses whipped cream, candied orange peel, and a dark chocolate spider

Frozen Apple Cider topped with green apple boba balls (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Apple Cider Whisky featuring Crown Royal Whisky topped with green apple boba balls

Backlot Express (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Graveyard Cupcake: Fudge-filled chocolate cupcake topped with cookies ‘n cream buttercream, chocolate cookie tombstone, white chocolate bone, and Halloween sprinkles

Dockside Diner and Fairfax Fare (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Patch Cookie: Pumpkin-spiced snickerdoodle topped with pumpkin-spiced buttercream and pumpkin candies

Hollywood Scoops (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Candy Corn Milk Shake: Vanilla and candy corn milkshake topped with an orange doughnut and Halloween sprinkles

PizzeRizzo (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Halloween Candy Cookie Pizza: Sugar cookie ‘pizza’ topped with strawberry jam, white chocolate, Halloween candy, and sprinkles

Rosie’s All-American Café (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available Oct. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart: Pumpkin pie-filled pastry tart with marshmallow fondant, candy corn, and Halloween sprinkles

Popcorn Carts Near Grand Avenue, the Tip Board, and the Main Entrance (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Halloween Mickey Brownie: Chocolate brownie with Halloween sprinkles

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery and Tamu Tamu Refreshments (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 31)

Halloween Colossal Mickey Cinnamon Roll: Colossal Mickey cinnamon roll with Halloween-themed icing

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Oct. 16 through 31; mobile order available)

Scar Cupcake: Delicious red velvet cupcake with toasted marshmallow filling, chocolate frosting, chocolate pebbles, white chocolate flames, and an edible Scar image

Connections Café (Available Oct. 31 only)

Mickey Halloween Liege Waffle: Dark chocolate liege waffle with purple and green icing (New)

Sunshine Seasons (Available Oct. 28 through 31)

Bat Mousse: Tri-colored layers of candy corn-flavored white chocolate mousse with dark chocolate glaçage and bat wings (New)

D-Luxe Burger (Currently available through Nov. 23; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Pie Shake: Vanilla gelato blended with pumpkin pie mix, caramel sauce, pumpkin spice, and graham cracker crumbles topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice

The Ganachery (Available Oct. 1 through Nov. 2)

Coco Ganache Squares: Coconut ganache enrobed in dark 65% chocolate (Plant-based)

Available at Various Quick-service Restaurants and Outdoor Vending Locations Throughout Walt Disney World Resort

Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper