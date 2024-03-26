First Look at Goofy and Clarabelle’s New Outfits for Goofy’s Kitchen Springtime Buffet

Goofy and Clarabelle are about to debut all-new looks for Goofy’s Kitchen Springtime Buffet coming to Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.

What’s Happening:

The latest seasonal buffet to come to Goofy’s Kitchen is Goofy’s Kitchen Springtime Buffet, kicking off on Thursday, March 28th and running through Sunday, May 12th, 2024.

Join Goofy for a bountiful Springtime breakfast, brunch or dinner buffet. Some of his favorite friends will also join in the merriment, including Clarabelle in her first appearance at a Disneyland restaurant.

In addition to regular breakfast or dinner favorites, the Springtime breakfast, brunch and dinner buffets all feature such enticing options as Poached Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab Claw Cocktail, Orange Saffron Salmon, a carving station with Prime Rib and much more.

With Chef Goofy and his pals donning new outfits to look their springtime best and the restaurant festively decorated to celebrate the season, you won’t want to miss this limited-time special experience.

Today, the official Disney Parks Instagram shared a look at Goofy and Clarabelle’s festive new springtime outfits for the buffet.

