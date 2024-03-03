Photos: Easter Egg Display Brings Your Favorite Disney Characters to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Easter is just around the corner and that means some of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels are decorating accordingly. An array of expertly decorated Easter Eggs are now on display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

  • This tradition is a staple of the Easter season at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and showcases the artistry and talent of the resort’s pastry team.
  • This year, the team created an array of impressive eggs themed to some of your favorite Disney characters, movies, attractions and more (as well as some other, more general concepts).
  • Take a look at these eggs below:

James and the Giant Peach

Moana

The Sword in the Stone

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The Princess and the Frog

Donald and Daisy Duck

Koi Pond

Disney Animation

Disney Villains

Main Street Electrical Parade

Toy Story 2

Disney Munchlings

Onward

The Emperor’s New Groove

Disney Snacks

Baby Dragon

Bambi

Alice in Wonderland

Elemental

Hand-Painted Disney Characters

Beauty and the Beast

Aladdin

  • Additionally, the Grand cottage is once again open, offering Milk Chocolate Bunnies, Easter Marshmallow Pops and more to guests with a sweet tooth.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack