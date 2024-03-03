Photos: Easter Egg Display Brings Your Favorite Disney Characters to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Easter is just around the corner and that means some of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels are decorating accordingly. An array of expertly decorated Easter Eggs are now on display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.
- This tradition is a staple of the Easter season at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and showcases the artistry and talent of the resort’s pastry team.
- This year, the team created an array of impressive eggs themed to some of your favorite Disney characters, movies, attractions and more (as well as some other, more general concepts).
- Take a look at these eggs below:
James and the Giant Peach
Moana
The Sword in the Stone
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway
The Princess and the Frog
Donald and Daisy Duck
Koi Pond
Disney Animation
Disney Villains
Main Street Electrical Parade
Toy Story 2
Disney Munchlings
Onward
The Emperor’s New Groove
Disney Snacks
Baby Dragon
Bambi
Alice in Wonderland
Elemental
Hand-Painted Disney Characters
Beauty and the Beast
Aladdin
- Additionally, the Grand cottage is once again open, offering Milk Chocolate Bunnies, Easter Marshmallow Pops and more to guests with a sweet tooth.
