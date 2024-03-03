Photos: Easter Egg Display Brings Your Favorite Disney Characters to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Easter is just around the corner and that means some of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels are decorating accordingly. An array of expertly decorated Easter Eggs are now on display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

This tradition is a staple of the Easter season at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and showcases the artistry and talent of the resort’s pastry team.

This year, the team created an array of impressive eggs themed to some of your favorite Disney characters, movies, attractions and more (as well as some other, more general concepts).

Take a look at these eggs below:

James and the Giant Peach

Moana

The Sword in the Stone

The Princess and the Frog

Donald and Daisy Duck

Koi Pond

Disney Animation

Disney Villains

Toy Story 2

Disney Munchlings

The Emperor’s New Groove

Disney Snacks

Baby Dragon

Bambi

Hand-Painted Disney Characters

Beauty and the Beast

Aladdin

Additionally, the Grand cottage is once again open, offering Milk Chocolate Bunnies, Easter Marshmallow Pops and more to guests with a sweet tooth.