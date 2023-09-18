Concept Art Released for “Holiday Fiesta En La Calle” Entertainment Offering at Disney Jollywood Nights

Walt Disney World has shared concept art for “Holiday Fiesta En La Calle,” an entertainment offering part of the all-new Disney Jollywood Nights event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

“Holiday Fiesta En La Calle” will be one of the entertainment offerings featured at the brand new nighttime party, Disney Jollywood Nights.

Guests will head down Commissary Lane and discover a holiday street fair filled with lively energy. Latin holiday music will fill the air as musicians play along the walkways. Warm lighting and colorful décor will give the street a vibrant feel as guests sip drinks and nibble treats inspired by Latin holiday traditions.

Other entertainment offerings include a spirited sing-along at the Hyperion Theater, a holiday special featuring Kermit and Miss Piggy at the Theater of the Stars, and the return of “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!”

​​Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11th through December 20th.

Party dates are: November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29 December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.

Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date), and are now available to purchase

For more information on what to expect during Disney Jollywood Nights, check out our previous post