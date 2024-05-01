Photos / Videos: Kermit & Miss Piggy Help Celebrate 35 Years of Disney’s Hollywood Studios During a Special Ceremony

The celebration of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ 35th anniversary continued this morning with a special ceremony at the Theater of the Stars, featuring appearances by Kermit, Miss Piggy and a host of Disney characters and cast members.

The ceremony began with a fun appearance from Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, who talked about being at the park since nearly the beginning, as well as discussing what the true icon of the park is – would you believe Miss Piggy believes it to be her fountain?

The host of the festivities was Walt Disney World Ambassador Serena Arvizu.

Watch Disney's Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary Ceremony: Featuring Kermit & Miss Piggy

Disney’s Hollywood Studios VP Jackie Swisher then took to the stage to thank the cast members for 35 years of making magic.

33 opening day cast members were recognized for their dedication to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, posing for a big photo moment following the ceremony.

The ceremony itself concluded with a big Fantasmic! inspired finale, featuring appearances from a number of Disney characters – including Sorcerer Mickey!

Following the ceremony, we had the chance to talk with Tom Vazzana, Director of Creative Development and Jackie Swisher, VP of Disney's Hollywood Studios about the past, present and future of the park.

But that’s not the only way the park celebrated 35 years, as a new line of exclusive 35th anniversary merchandise is available to purchase. Peruse the collection for yourself here.