Photos: Disney’s Hollywood Studios Celebrates 35 Years with Commemorative Map and Specialty Merchandise

“We welcome you to a Hollywood that never was—and always will be.” Today, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special ceremony, exclusive merchandise, and much more. Let’s take a look at said merchandise, as well as a fantastic commemorative map that guests are receiving today.

This special commemorative park map, that folds out to a mini poster, is being handed to guests as they enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the morning of May 1st.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper celebration without some merchandise! A variety of special items are available to purchase today at the Stage 1 Company Store near Muppet*Vision 3D, via a virtual queue.

There are quite a few shirt options available. The navy blue shirt is only available in kids sizes. The light blue is an Annual Passholder exclusive. The raglan is adult sized.

Guests can also pick up a hat and tumbler featuring the 35th anniversary logo, as well as a rather fun Loungefly backpack.

Speciality items include a Pandora charm and a commemorative figure of director Mickey.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a proper commemorative merchandise celebration without some pins, and the 35th anniversary brings us two – one limited release and one limited edition.

