Celebrate the Launch of Hulu on Disney+ With Special Activities at Downtown Disney

Not to be left behind by Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney is also celebrating the official integration of Hulu content on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers with some limited time activities.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort are invited to join the “Hulu on Disney+ Celebration” today and tomorrow, March 29th, as well as on Monday, April 1st and Tuesday, April 2nd.
- Head over to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage for nightly live bands or DJs and three photo backdrop opportunities to step into the stories of Abbott Elementary, The Golden Girls and Futurama.
- While there, enjoy some classic games near the lawn including cornhole, tic tac toe and more.
- You even have the chance to win a $100 Disney+ gift card by completing a survey!
- After working up a sweat from the lawn games, Guests 21+ can check out the all new, limited-time specialty cocktails at select Downtown Disney restaurants now through April 14th.
- Try California Streamin’ (coconut rum, blue curacao, piña colada mix and pineapple juice) at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio or Experiment 327 (tequila, pineapple, lemon juice, orgeat syrup and blue curaçao) at Naples Ristorante e Bar.
- There’s also a new immersive mural created by artist Ryan Riller right across from Star Wars Trading Post. Through April 14th, guests can snap a picture “inside” the mural to commemorate both their visit to the Disneyland Resort and the launch of Hulu on Disney+.
- For more information on the integration of Hulu content into Disney+, click here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com