Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Added to EPCOT Map in My Disney Experience App

With Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana officially opening tomorrow, October 16th, at EPCOT, the new attraction has been added to the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

While perusing the My Disney Experience app, we noticed that the new Journey of Water attraction has been added to the EPCOT map.

The winding pathways of this new walk-through experience have been drawn to detail, with the large figure of Te Fiti featured front and center.

Here’s a look zoomed further out, showing how Journey of Water fits in with its surrounding attractions, such as The Seas and The Land.

In Journey of Water, guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana .

. This lively, interactive experience aims to inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world. As they make their way through the trail, they will see water in its various forms throughout the water cycle and have the chance to interact with it like never before. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water here has a playful personality of its own, and guests can join in the fun by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the experience of Journey of Water can be personalized for each guest’s preferences with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options and shaded areas to rest in. As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle. Guests might even discover beloved characters carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua and of course, Moana.

Check out our complete photo and video tour of Journey of Water a look at the experience at night