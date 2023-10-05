Loki and O.B. Arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

With the second season of Marvel’s hit series Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, the title character will be returning to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, only this time, he’ll be joined by another member of the TVA.

Marvel

The two will not be around for all time, always, however. Guests will only have the opportunity to meet them for a limited time.

The duo will be equipped with a TVA handbook as they do some fieldwork on this timeline.

You can see the two characters in action in the video below:

If you want to learn more about O.B., Marvel released a featurette about the character

About Loki Season 2: