Loki and O.B. Arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

With the second season of Marvel’s hit series Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, the title character will be returning to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, only this time, he’ll be joined by another member of the TVA.

  • Marvel has revealed that Loki and the TVA employee O.B. will make their debut at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure today.
  • The two will not be around for all time, always, however. Guests will only have the opportunity to meet them for a limited time.
  • The duo will be equipped with a TVA handbook as they do some fieldwork on this timeline.
  • You can see the two characters in action in the video below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
  • Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
