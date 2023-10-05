Loki and O.B. Arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

With the second season of Marvel’s hit series Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, the title character will be returning to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, only this time, he’ll be joined by another member of the TVA.
- Marvel has revealed that Loki and the TVA employee O.B. will make their debut at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure today.
- The two will not be around for all time, always, however. Guests will only have the opportunity to meet them for a limited time.
- The duo will be equipped with a TVA handbook as they do some fieldwork on this timeline.
- You can see the two characters in action in the video below:
- If you want to learn more about O.B., Marvel released a featurette about the character last week.
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
- Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
