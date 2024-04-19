First “Smellephants” Of New Experience Appear At Magic Kingdom Ahead Of Opening Next Month

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World are getting their first glimpses of the new experience coming to Storybook Circus – Smellephants on Parade presented by Scentsy – with the first installation of circus-themed Smellephants now visible at the park.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is about to get even more colorful as the installation of Smellephants on Parade presented by Scentsy has begun at Storybook Circus.

Now, almost a year after originally announced, the first of these new Smellephants has been installed and appears to be sporting a guise reminiscent of one of our favorite circus snacks – Popcorn!

More Smellephants are expected to arrive soon, allowing guests to encounter additional circus-themed fun, featuring fragrances provided by Scentsy, like Churro, Cotton Candy and more.

When entering Storybook Circus, guests will stumble upon a casting call posted by Timothy Q. Mouse, seeking out a "Whiff-sistant" to join Dumbo

And the task is simple: find all eight Smellephant statues scattered around Storybook Circus, using the stickers and map to track their progress.

This complimentary and voluntary experience will be available to guests of all ages next month. And while the Smellephants will be scattered throughout the Storybook Circus area, guests with sensitive sniffers are still welcome and able to enjoy this fun-filled land.

