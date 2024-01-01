Mickey and Friends Greet Tokyo Disney Resort Guests in New Year’s Celebration

Happy New Year! Tokyo Disney Resort will celebrate the occasion with a special "New Year's Greeting" featuring Mickey and other Disney friends.
- Mickey Mouse and other Disney friends will appear in Japanese clothes and celebrate the New Year with guests.
- The 2024-2025 Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador will also appear at the "New Year's Greeting" on January 1st to greet guests.
- In Tokyo Disneyland, the "New Year's Greeting" will take place once along the parade route for approximately 25 minutes.
- Mickey Mouse and other Disney friends will also appear in Japanese clothes on board the ship in Tokyo DisneySea and celebrate the New Year with guests.
- This "New Year's Greeting" will take place twice at the Mediterranean Harbor and will last approximately 10 minutes.
- Both parks will also feature special merchandise, food items, and Disney Resort Line day passes to celebrate the start of 2024.
