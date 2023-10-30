Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2023

Believe it or not, the holiday season is almost upon us at Walt Disney World. With the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party just over a week away, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide of this year’s holiday festivities at Magic Kingdom.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Reindeer Chow Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, pretzels, cereal, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Lump of Coal in your Stocking: Cookies ‘n cream milkshake topped with whipped cream, cookies ‘n cream crumbles, and a chocolate doughnut hole (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Casey’s Corner

Candy Cane Tart: Chocolate tart filled with peppermint ganache and topped with festive meringue (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cool Ship

Magic Holiday Tree: Coconut, pecans, and M&M’S chocolate candies on a graham cracker crust (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

Holiday Pot Roast Melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar and provolone cheese and beef gravy (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Holiday Turkey Burger: Turkey burger topped with traditional stuffing, provolone cheese, and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Christmas Cookie Cake: Christmas cookie cake roll with buttercream and topped with holiday sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

The Friar’s Nook

Holiday Ham Fried Pie: Flaky pastry filled with baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, and spiced pecans served with pineapple glaze (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Italian Beef Tots: Tots covered in slow-cooked beef, cheese curds, zesty giardiniera, and pot roast gravy (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Peppermint Snowman: Chocolate brownie topped with cookies ‘n cream peppermint mousse (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Winter Milk Shake: Creamy coconut milk shake topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut, cinnamon, and crisp pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost

Orange Gingerbread Shake: Orange cream slushy layered with gingerbread cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream, gingerbread spice (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Gingerbread Cake layered with cream cheese frosting and dulce de leche ganache topped with a gingerbread man chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Main Street Bakery

Minnie-shaped Cinnamon Roll: Cinnamon roll topped with red icing, holiday sprinkles, and a chocolate bow (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Letter To Santa: Flourless chocolate cake, hot cocoa mousse, and marshmallows topped with chocolate pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Chicken Tamale served “Christmas-style” with mild red chile and green chile-pumpkin seed sauces, cilantro rice, pinto beans, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Chocolate Eggnog Reindeer: Chocolate tart topped with eggnog mousse and chocolate antlers (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Orange-Cranberry Pineapple Punch with a hint of “smoke” from the fireplace (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Peppermint Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane sprinkles served on a brownie (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Holiday Waffle Sundae: House-made red velvet waffle topped with M&M’S chocolate candies, peppermint ice cream, and hot fudge (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Milk and Cookies for Santa: Brown sugar cookie cake topped with chocolate chip cookie dough mousse, milk mousse, and chocolate chip cookies (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Storybook Treats

Sugar Plum Sundae: Sugar plum soft-serve atop sugar cookie crumbs and topped with whipped cream, crisp pearls, and cotton candy (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Santa’s Belt Buckle: Pistachio mousse with a dark chocolate truffle center and a chocolate buckle (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cranberry Citrus Float with Orange-Vanilla Soft-serve Twist: Orange-vanilla soft-serve twist with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and fruity boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Outdoor Vending Locations Near Cinderella Castle

Red Velvet Wreath: Doughnut topped with buttercream and holiday sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Hot Cocoa Churro: Churro rolled in hot cocoa powder and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins November 9th and runs on select nights through December 22nd. You can find more on the event’s offerings and dates here.