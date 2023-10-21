New Concept Art Revealed for EPCOT’s New Nighttime Spectacular “Luminous: The Symphony of Us”

Walt Disney World has revealed new concept art for the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT this December, Luminous: The Symphony of Us.
What’s Happening:
- Feast your eyes on an all-new nighttime spectacular as it lights up the sky over World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.
- First announced during Destination D23, Luminous: The Symphony of Us is set to debut on December 5th, 2023.
- An update to DisneyWorld.com gave us this brand-new concept art for the new show, which appears to show off the centerpiece pyrotechnic element.
- Differing from the previous show, Harmonious, the barges for Luminous will not be permanently staged in the lagoon, instead being brought out each afternoon, as with IllumiNations and all prior shows.
- The description of Luminous on DisneyWorld.com reads as follows: “Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together. Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music and lights set to an original composition. New music, along with evocative selections from the Disney songbook, come together to remind us that we are more alike than we are different.”
- Currently, EPCOT Forever is running following the closure of Harmonious earlier this year.
- A closing date for that show has not yet been announced.
