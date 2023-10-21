New Concept Art Revealed for EPCOT’s New Nighttime Spectacular “Luminous: The Symphony of Us”

Walt Disney World has revealed new concept art for the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT this December, Luminous: The Symphony of Us.

What’s Happening:

Feast your eyes on an all-new nighttime spectacular as it lights up the sky over World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.

First announced during Destination D23

An update to DisneyWorld.com

Differing from the previous show, Harmonious

The description of Luminous on DisneyWorld.com reads as follows: “Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together. Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music and lights set to an original composition. New music, along with evocative selections from the Disney songbook, come together to remind us that we are more alike than we are different.”

Currently, EPCOT Forever

A closing date for that show has not yet been announced.