New planDisney Podcast Covers Must Do Experiences For Tweens and Teens at Walt Disney World

On a brand new planDisney podcast, the panelists will give tips for experiences that your tweens and teens will love at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- If you are planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort with tweens and teens, this new planDisney podcast is for you.
- Panelists Heather S. and Jonathan G. will give their advice on the must-do experiences for older kids at Disney.
- There is also an exclusive interview with Education Guide Rachel Novak.
Timestamps:
- 0:00–2:19 Meet the planDisney Panelists
- 2:19–4:06 Tweens and Teens at Walt Disney World
- 4:06–7:11 Thrill Rides for Older Kids
- 7:11–8:33 Disney After Hours
- 8:33–12:18 Technology and Gaming
- 12:18–16:48 Dining Experiences for Tweens and Teens
- 16:48–19:58 Disney Water Parks
- 19:58–26:06 Interview with Rachel Novak, Education Guide for Wild Africa Trek
- 26:06–31:18 Enchanting Extras Collection
- 31:18–33:13 Lightning Round
- 33:13–34:17 Visit planDisney.com
