New planDisney Podcast Covers Must Do Experiences For Tweens and Teens at Walt Disney World

On a brand new planDisney podcast, the panelists will give tips for experiences that your tweens and teens will love at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • If you are planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort with tweens and teens, this new planDisney podcast is for you.
  • Panelists Heather S. and Jonathan G. will give their advice on the must-do experiences for older kids at Disney.
  • There is also an exclusive interview with Education Guide Rachel Novak.

Timestamps:

Planning a Trip?:

