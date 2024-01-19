Photos: “A Smile Means Friendship to Everyone” with a New “it’s a small world” Photo-Op at Disneyland

A smile means friendship to everyone, especially when you’re taking a photo with a new “it’s a small world” photo-op at Disneyland.

This new “it’s a small world” themed photo-op has appeared in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, located near the attraction itself. It features a couple of characters from the attraction, the iconic clock face, and the line “a smile means friendship to everyone.”

The photo-op hasn’t appeared for any specific event, so there’s no word on just how long it will stick around.

